Dumas PD promoting gun safety with “Project Childsafe”

”We just don’t want kids not to have an idea of what they’re dealing with when they see a firearm,” said Lieutenant Tom Flood, Dumas Police Department.

Gun safety, that’s what Flood is wanting to educate his community on.

“Basically What we’re trying to do is assist people in securing their weapons in their residences, especially if they have kids.We’re not advocating for people not to have guns in the house, that is not what it is. If you have a weapon in your house, you’ve got to be safe with it,” said Flood.

Recently, Dumas PD joined in on a nation-wide initiative known as “Project Childsafe,” where people can come to the station and pick up a free gun lock along with a child safety pledge.

“The parents sit down with the children and say ok, there’s firearms in the house, you promise not to touch these firearms. You promise if you see one, to contact me or let a parent know and you won’t just get a hold of it and move it or do something with it,” said Flood.

Here’s how the lock itself works….

“Magazine is out of the weapon and it slides back. You lock it in and once it’s there, the firearm can not be fired at all,” said Flood.

Lieutenant Flood says this will hopefully educate people on just how important gun safety is for both kids and adults.

“If they’re used and they’re used in the respect that they should be, I think that it would help out a lot of people,” said Flood.

To learn more about Project Childsafe: https://www.projectchildsafe.org/