Dumas “Hope Camp” helping youth deal with grief

A Dumas I.S.D. counselor has stepped up after she saw the limited amount of resources that help young students deal with grief.



For the first this summer, Tonie Crawford and several volunteers started Hope Camp in Dumas to help students grieve and deal with the tragedy of losing loved ones.



Crawford educated herself on the subject through Hope and Healing in Amarillo.



When it comes to grieving for students, Crawford says that it’s alright to show emotions.

“It’s good to cry. It’s ok to cry. That’s one thing I talk to our volunteers about, if we’re crying, that’s alright. That’s a good thing, so if you want to cry, let them see you cry,” said Crawford.