DSHS: 114 COVID-19 cases associated with JBS plant in Cactus

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are 114 COVID-19 cases associated with the JBS plant in Cactus, that is according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

DSHS said not all of those cases are in Moore County. The department also said there is community spread in the area.

According to state health officials, JBS initiated a meeting with the DSHS Region 1 office last week because the company wanted to make sure it was doing everything it should be doing to keep its employees safe.

DSHS said it reviewed the photos of the plant that JBS brought to that meeting and made a few suggestions, and JBS Beef invited DSHS to the plant for a tour.

DSHS said some of its staff went to the plant Wednesday, saw JBS had implemented the DSHS recommendations, and noted that the plant was following all of the best practices for an essential business to remain in operation.

DSHS told MyHighPlains.com the plant has been assisting DSHS in epidemiological investigations by identifying close contacts of employees who test positive for COVID-19 and taking the appropriate public health action.

Health officials said the epidemiological investigations into the cases to determine the source of the infections is ongoing.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:10 p.m. on April 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 3 – 1 Deaf Smith 16 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 25 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 162 2 33 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 204 5 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 125 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 10 – – Swisher 6 – 1 Texas 34 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 666 15 128

