Drunken Oyster: Pan-Seared Halibut with Mango Salsa, Haricot verts, and Fingerling Herb Roasted Potatoes

News
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

Halibut

– (2) Halibut filets
– Pinch salt and pepper
– 2 tbsp clarified butter

Haricot Verts

– 4 oz Haricot verts
– 1 tsp minced garlic
– 1 tbsp butter
– Pinch salt and pepper

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

– 1 lb. fingerling potatoes
– Pinch salt and pepper
– 3 tbsp herbs (oregano, thyme, rosemary)
– ¼ cup oil

Preparation

Halibut

1. Heat a saute pan to medium-high heat

2. Season the halibut with salt and pepper to your liking.

3. Add butter and place the halibut into the pan.

4. Saute until golden brown on one side and turn over and cook 2 minutes more.

5. Place on the plate along with the sides and top with mango salsa.

Haricot Verts

1. Heat a saute pan to medium-high heat.

2. Add butter and garlic until the garlic starts to sweat.

3. Add haricot verts to the pan, saute until al dente. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cut the potatoes in half, lengthwise and place in a bowl.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients and toss until well coated.

4. Place the potatoes on a half sheet tray and place in the oven.

5. Cook them for about 30 minutes or until golden brown and fork-tender.

6. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Hurricane Ingredients

  • 2 oz Light rum
  • 2 oz Dark rum
  • 1 oz Fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz Orange juice
  • 1/2 oz Passion fruit purée
  • 1/2 oz Simple syrup
  • 1 bar spoon Grenadine*
  • Garnish: Orange wheel Garnish: Preserved cherry

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss