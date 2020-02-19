Drunken Oyster: Pan-Seared Halibut with Mango Salsa, Haricot verts, and Fingerling Herb Roasted Potatoes

Preparation

Halibut

1. Heat a saute pan to medium-high heat

2. Season the halibut with salt and pepper to your liking.

3. Add butter and place the halibut into the pan.

4. Saute until golden brown on one side and turn over and cook 2 minutes more.

5. Place on the plate along with the sides and top with mango salsa.

Haricot Verts

1. Heat a saute pan to medium-high heat.

2. Add butter and garlic until the garlic starts to sweat.

3. Add haricot verts to the pan, saute until al dente. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cut the potatoes in half, lengthwise and place in a bowl.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients and toss until well coated.

4. Place the potatoes on a half sheet tray and place in the oven.

5. Cook them for about 30 minutes or until golden brown and fork-tender.

6. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.