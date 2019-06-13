Drownings likely to increase this year as undocumented immigrants attempt to cross the Rio Grande

Check out this video of families crossing the Rio Grande into Texas.

It highlights the danger of the strong current in the waters along the US-Mexico border.

See how that current pulls at the people as they struggle to make their way across.

In 2016, there were two water-related deaths of migrants.

That number rose to five in 2017, and dropped to three in 2018.

Just this week, the bodies of seven people have been found who did not make it across the river.

One border patrol agent believes the increase of immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border illegally is leading to the increase in drownings.

