Drivers who don’t buckle up are more likely to drive with kids who aren’t buckled up

A recent study connects children who don’t wear seat belts to drivers who don’t buckle up themselves.

Researchers took a closer look at compiled data over a four-year period of crashes involving passengers nineteen years and younger.

They found that child passengers were sixteen times more likely to be unbuckled when an adult driver didn’t place their seatbelts on while driving.

The release of the study comes as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) kicks off their annual “Click It or Ticket“ campaign as the unofficial start of summer kicks off memorial day weekend

You can view the complete study online in the journal “Pediatrics.”