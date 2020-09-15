Driver dies after Beaver County collision

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, a crash on Highway 23 resulted in the death of one person.

Reported from the investigating officer, Isela Azate, 39, of Booker, TX, died on Sept. 9 at around 6 p.m. on the scene of the accident.

Due to an unknown reason, Azate’s vehicle crossed over the center line of the highway and left the road, rolling multiple times and causing her to be ejected from the car.

The scene was investigated by Beaver County Troop I, assisted by Elmwood Fire and Booker EMS.

