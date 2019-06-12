News

Drinking tap water may lead to cancer

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 08:18 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:25 AM CDT

Drinking tap water could be the cause of thousands of cancer cases in the US.

According to a new study from the Environmental Working Group and researchers from Northeastern University finding large amounts of nitrates in water systems lead to over 12,000 cases of cancer each year.

Nitrates are a naturally occurring plant nutrient found in land and water samples but can become harmful to humans when consumed in high concentrations.

Nitrates make their way into drinking water as runoff from fertilized land, water treatment centers, septic tanks, and more.

The environmental protection agency says they will continue to monitor nitrates and other pollutants in the nation's drinking water. 

