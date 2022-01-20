Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 84 months in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After pleading guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2019, Shane Smith, the former chief financial officer for the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison in Amarillo Federal Court Thursday afternoon.

Smith’s sentencing was the final sentencing hearing in the line of hearings of 14 former auto group employees who were sentenced with various fraud charges after the downfall of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group in 2018. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Ford Motor Credit Company filed a lawsuit against the auto group in July 2018 with accusations of floor plan fraud. At the time, various banks also accused the auto group of check-kiting practices. The accusations led to the auto group’s bankruptcy in August 2018.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Northern District of Texas, released in June 2019 when Smith initially pled guilty, officials stated that Smith outlined the overall fraud scheme, cross-depositing checks across multiple banks and directing staff members to use vehicle identification numbers of sold cars to submit new loan applications to Ford Motor Credit and using the loan funds to cover other expenses.

The sentenced employees, along with Smith, were ordered to pay joint restitution to either the Ford Motor Credit Company or to the FirstBank and Trust, the International Bank of Commerce and Vista Bank. However, Smith is the only employee who is listed under both restitutions, adding up to $59,590,198.82, the majority of which will go to the Ford Motor Credit Company. According to the release, this is equal to the total amount of loss suffered by the banks as well as Ford Motor Credit.

Reagor-Dykes Auto Group co-founder Bart Reagor is also facing sentencing in Amarillo Federal Court for a separate charge later this year. This comes after a jury convicted Reagor of making false statements to a bank, but finding him not guilty for two counts of bank fraud during an October trial. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, Reagor was convicted of intentionally using $1,766,277.77 out of a $10 million capital loan from the International Bank of Commerce for personal gain after officials told the bank that it was solely to be used for the growth of the auto group.

As the auto group’s former chief financial officer, Smith testified during October’s trial, after Smith was included in the conversations, as well as email exchanges, on how Reagor, as well as co-owner Rick Dykes, were going to handle the IBC Bank loan, which included disbursements to the co-owners and bonuses for other auto group officials.

During his testimony, Smith said he was initially frustrated by being included in the conversations surrounding the loans, saying at the time that he was “really hoping we could use the money for the Reagor Dykes entities who needed it.” But with his initial frustrations, Smith did not raise his concerns to Reagor at the time, which the defense claimed caused Reagor not to think what he was doing with the loan was illegal.

