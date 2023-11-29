AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It is the holiday season, but many see health issues arise during this time. Dr. Brain Weis from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine joined Studio Four to talk about wellness tips during the holiday season.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness revealed that 64 percent of people dealing with a mental health disorder found that their symptoms worsened by the holidays.

Dr. Weis said that the changing season can have positive and negative effects on our mental health, impacting our sleep schedules and causing potential isolation and pressures from family.

He added that things like finances, traveling, hosting, crowds, increased expectations, and pressure to participate in social events are stressors often faced during the holidays.

Dr. Weis said that a few tips people can use to help their mental health during this season are setting boundaries and creating a self-care plan. He added that sticking to healthy habits can help you stay physically healthy during the season.