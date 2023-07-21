CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University were joined by Animal Behaviorist Doctor Temple Grandin on Wednesday regarding a special screening at WTAMU.

According to WTAMU Dr. Grandin is an author, speaker, an American scientist, and an animal behaviorist who is also diagnosed with autism.

Dr. Grandin displayed a new documentary about her life called, “An Open Door: Life and Influence of Temple Grandin”. Writer and Director John Barnhardt was also at the event.