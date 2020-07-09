Dr. Fauci says states may need to shut down again

During an interview with a Wall Street Journal podcast Dr. Fauci said some states may have to go back under lockdown

(FOX NEWS) — The nation’s top infectious-disease expert says states seeing major upticks in coronavirus infections may need to start considering another lockdown.

Doctor Anthony Fauci appearing on a Wall Street Journal podcast Wednesday where he addressed the issue of lockdowns, saying “Any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down. It’s not for me to say, because each state is different.”

In the interview, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also said while some states opened too fast, in others, social distancing guidelines weren’t followed properly.

The US has reported more than 3 million cases of the virus, more than any other country in the world.

At least 132,000 Americans have died since the start of the pandemic.

