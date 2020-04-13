DPSO working with Red Cross to help residents displaced in Easter Sunday storms

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with the American Red Cross to help those displaced after strong storms hit the area Sunday morning.

The storms brought straight-line winds and several possible tornado touchdowns in parts of the ArkLaTex, including the Kingston community.

“We’ve got what appears to be a two three-mile track of pretty good damage,” said Sheriff Jayson Richardson, “Quarter mile. Half a mile ride.”

Radar picked up debris signatures in Kingston and south of Frierson, as well as Mt. Lebanon and Arcadia in Bienville Parish and Heflin in southern Webster.

A man was inside one of the homes when it was destroyed in Kingston off Highway 5. He escaped without serious injury. Richardson was on the scene after the storms and said it appears to be the hardest-hit area in the parish. So far, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

“I’m not certain how much of a warning these individuals had this morning, but it’s certainly a blessing that we don’t have any injuries that we know of right now,” Richardson said.

Since no one was injured, a few neighbors consider that a blessing.

“We can count this as an Easter Sunday morning miracle. People were in these houses. They were inside these houses. One guys said his house was moved and while it was moved he was sitting down, and he got up and he walked out,” said one neighbor, Frederick Feller.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, many homes have seen heavy damage and some have been destroyed. Deputies are out assessing the damage and assisting residents.

They say the major areas of impact assessed so far remain in Kingston, Frierson, and Gloster.

Those who live in DeSoto Parish and are in need of shelter have been asked to reach out to DPSO dispatchers at (318) 872-3956. You may be asked for your information which will be passed on to the American Red Cross.