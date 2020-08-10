DPS: Trooper seizes 137 pounds of THC products during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS Troopers said they seized 137 pounds of assorted THC products on Friday, Aug. 7.

It around 9:30 p.m. after a Trooper stopped a vehicle driving east on I-40 near McLean for a traffic violation.

DPS said the Trooper found six large boxes containing assorted THC products in the back of the vehicle.

The driver and two passengers, all of Winter Haven, Florida, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and booked into the Gray County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Nevada to Winter Haven, Florida.

