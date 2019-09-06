DPS seizes meth and other drugs during I-40 traffic stop
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS seizes more than 17 pounds of meth, three pounds of marijuana and close to four and a half pounds of THC Thursday after a traffic stop near Bushland on I-40. On Thursday night, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Nissan Rogue traveling east on I-40 near Bushland, for a traffic violation. An Oldham County Sheriff’s Office Canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bundles of methamphetamine, eight foil-wrapped packages of marijuana and THC infused vape pens inside the rear hatch. DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents arrived on scene to assist with the investigation. The passenger was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was transported and booked into the Potter County Jail. The driver was released. The drugs allegedly were being transported from Long Beach, California to Chicago, Illinois.