DPS seizes marijuana during I-40 traffic stop

DPS seized 384 pounds of marijuana Tuesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 6:10 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2015 Ford F-350 traveling south on US-287 near Amarillo, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside eight large duffel bags in the bed of the pickup.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from California to Houston, Texas.