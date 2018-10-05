DPS Seizes Marijuana During I-40 Traffic Stop Near Groom Thursday

DPS seized 110 pounds of marijuana Thursday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 4:34 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on I-40 near Groom for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the trunk and back seat area.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The driver was transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Sacramento, California to Mobile, Alabama.