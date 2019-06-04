DPS seizes 320 pounds of THC during Sunday I-40 traffic stop

DPS seized over 320 pounds of THC products Sunday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 8:06 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. A Gray County Sheriff’s Office canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered four large cardboard boxes and trash bags full of assorted THC products in the trunk.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Both were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles, California to Oklahoma City.

