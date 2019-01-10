DPS Seizes 160 Pounds of Marijuana Discovered in Uhaul Trailer Coming From California Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DPS seized 160 pounds of marijuana and four pounds of THC wax Tuesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Donley County.

At 2:56 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe towing a U-Haul trailer traveling east on US-287 near Clarendon for a traffic violation. A DPS Canine arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered 13 boxes of vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and one package of THC wax inside the trailer.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Both were transported and booked into the Donley County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Bakersfield, California to Dallas, Texas.