DPS releases more information in fatal multi semi-truck wreck in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DPS has released more information on Tuesday’s multi semi-truck wreck that left two dead in Sherman County.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on US-54, about 11 miles northeast of Stratford.

According to DPS Troopers, a semi-truck was driving northeast on US-54 in an area with strong winds and blowing dirt. DPS said the driver of the semi was unable to see the markings in the road, and crossed over the center line, hitting another semi-truck head-on.

Officials said both semis caught fire on impact.

Troopers said the driver of another semi was not able to avoid the wreck and hit the trailer of the second semi.

The first two semis were then fully engulfed in flames and destroyed. Both drivers died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the third semi were able to get out before it fully caught fire.

The crash is still under investigation.

More from MyHighPlains.com: