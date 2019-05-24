DPS Ramps Up Enforcement For Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is joining law enforcement efforts across the state to help keep Texas roadways safe and encourage motorists to practice safe driving habits. From Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27, DPS Troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, as well as drivers violating speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws.

“Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving and protecting our country, and we know many of you will spend the long holiday weekend with family and friends to honor these heroic men and women,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “As you make plans for this weekend, we’re asking all Texans to make safety a top priority. If you’re on the road, be sure to drive sober, wear your seatbelt and obey all traffic laws to help prevent senseless tragedies from occurring. DPS will do our part to keep Texans safe by ramping up patrols on our roadways this Memorial Day weekend.”

During the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend, DPS Troopers issued nearly 65,000 citations and warnings, including 1,203 seat belt and child safety restraint tickets. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 391 DWI arrests, 225 fugitive arrests and 229 felony arrests.

DPS also supports the state’s “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which runs through June 2. Now in its 17th year, “Click It or Ticket” encourages drivers and passengers to comply with state seat belt laws.

Drivers are urged to follow these safety tips this Memorial Day weekend: