DPS: Plainview Man Arrested After Chase Ends in Potter County

A Plainview man is arrested after a DPS chase with a stolen vehicle ends in Potter County.

Around 9 a.m., officials said DPS Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle in Carson County for a traffic violation.

According to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, the driver, Zane Dixon, 25, did not stop and continued through Carson County into Potter County.

About an hour later, DPS said the vehicle stopped on SH 136 at milepost 106, and Dixon was arrested without incident.

DPS said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Amarillo, and that Dixon was in possession of a stolen firearm.

Sgt. Barkley said Dixon, “Passed out last night on the way to the jail.” She said an ambulance was called to transport him to the hospital.

Officials said Dixon is charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect more information for law enforcement.