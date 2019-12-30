RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a collision between a vehicle and train, that according to DPS.
The Randall County Sheriff’s office said it happened just east of Umbarger, near US 60 and FM 168.
We are working to get more information and will update once it is available.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- DPS: One dead after a train collided with a vehicle in Randall County
- Celebrate New Year’s Eve during the day at the Discovery Center
- Calmer start to the week
- Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: December 30th
- Mickey: Cowboys season over
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.