DPS: One dead after a train collided with a vehicle in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a collision between a vehicle and train, that according to DPS.

The Randall County Sheriff’s office said it happened just east of Umbarger, near US 60 and FM 168.

We are working to get more information and will update once it is available.

