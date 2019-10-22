DPS: More than $846K, drugs seized in traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS said they seized more than $846,000 in cash, a small amount of oxycontin, and methadone during a traffic stop.

It happened on October 14 in Carson County on I-40 near Conway.

Troopers said they found the cash plastic-wrapped inside two compartments built into the rear floor.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver and passenger, both of Albuquerque, were arrested and charged with money laundering and possession of a controlled substance.

They were booked into the Carson County jail.

The cash and drugs were allegedly being transported from Louisville, Kentucky, to Albuquerque.