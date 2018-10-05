DPS Investigating Perryton Women’s Death After Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

DPS is investigating a Thursday vehicle vs pedestrian death in Ochiltree County on State Loop (SL) 143.

According to the preliminary investigation, at 9:40 p.m., 56-year-old Ludivina Martin, of Perryton, was walking in the lane of travel on SL-143 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling west, approximately one mile northeast of Perryton. The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

After being hit, Martin was thrown into the eastbound lane where she was run over by a Dodge pickup truck traveling east. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck stopped and called 911.

Martin was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ochiltree County Justice of the Peace, Braden Karber.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was not injured.

Martin was the principal of Top Of Texas Alternative Education Center. Perryton ISD released the following statement:

Perryton ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information leading to the vehicle that fled the scene are encouraged to call the Pampa DPS office at 806-665-7168.