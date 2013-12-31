DPS Investigating Paducah ISD
Paducah, Texas -
Posted: Dec 31, 2013 03:25 PM CST
PADUCAH -- DPS troopers are confirming there's an open investigation into a small panhandle school district.
According to Trooper Daniel Hawthorne, the Texas Rangers are investigating Paducah ISD. Though they wouldn't say what the investigation is for.
We tried contacting the superintendent. Our calls and emails were not returned.
