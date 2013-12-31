News

DPS Investigating Paducah ISD

Posted: Dec 31, 2013 03:25 PM CST

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

PADUCAH -- DPS troopers are confirming there's an open investigation into a small panhandle school district.
 
According to Trooper Daniel Hawthorne, the Texas Rangers are investigating Paducah ISD. Though they wouldn't say what the investigation is for.
 
We tried contacting the superintendent. Our calls and emails were not returned.
 

