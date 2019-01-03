DPS Discovers Almost 7 Pounds of Cocaine Inside Vehicle's Front Axle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: DPS [ + - ] Video

(KAMR/KCIT) - A DPS Trooper finds almost seven pounds of cocaine inside a front axle during a traffic stop.

It happened on Dec. 31 just before 2 p.m. on I-40 near Conway.

Troopers said they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. That is when the Trooper said they found a tape-wrapped bundle of cocaine hidden inside the front axle.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Randall County Jail.

DPS said the drugs were allegedly being transported from Mexico to Ohio.