DPS Discovers Almost 7 Pounds of Cocaine Inside Vehicle's Front Axle

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 05:46 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 09:25 PM CST

(KAMR/KCIT) - A DPS Trooper finds almost seven pounds of cocaine inside a front axle during a traffic stop.

It happened on Dec. 31 just before 2 p.m. on I-40 near Conway.

Troopers said they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. That is when the Trooper said they found a tape-wrapped bundle of cocaine hidden inside the front axle.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Randall County Jail.

DPS said the drugs were allegedly being transported from Mexico to Ohio.

