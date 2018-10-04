DPS: Chase Suspect Escapes Hospital, Caught

Officials with DPS report 25-year-old Zane Dixon, of Plainview, escaped from the hospital this morning after being caught by DPS for a chase that started in Carson County and ended in Potter County.

After Dixon was arrested last night, officials say Dixon passed out in the patrol car and deputies called an ambulance to take Dixon to the hospital.

Just before 10 a.m. on October 4, APD officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Coulter Dixon, who had left the hospital.

According to APD officials said Dixon escaped custody and fled the hospital towards southwest 9th Avenue, and went to a construction site in the area of Quail Creek Drive and Plum Creek Drive, stole a pickup truck, and fled.

Officers said they saw the truck at I-40 and Coulter, where he again fled.

APD said officers found in a parking lot on the 7000 block of I-40 west and saw Dixon running into a motel, where he exited, ran through a neighboring motel, and then into a neighborhood.

Officers told us they found an open door to a home on the 7100 block of Adirondack, found Dixon in the backyard and taken into custody.

Dixon was returned to the hospital and released into DPS custody.

Officials said Belmar Elementary was placed on lockout while law enforcement was looking for Dixon.