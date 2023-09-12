AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the promotion of Texas Ranger Captain Wende O. Wakeman to the rank of major, making her the first female Ranger major in the organization’s two-hundred-year history.

“Major Wende Wakeman’s years of hard work, her tremendous strength of character, and her unwavering determination have all led her to this moment,” said Steven McCraw, DPS Director. “I cannot think of someone more deserving, nor can I think of a better role model for so many to be able to follow as she continues to pave the way.”

According to DPS officials, Wakeman is the major of Texas Ranger Company “F” stationed in Waco. As Ranger major, Wakeman oversees 27 Rangers and three lieutenants across the region that spans just south of Dallas to the south of San Antonio, encompassing the central part of the state.

“It is an unbelievable honor to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of this great state and to lead my fellow Texas Rangers in this capacity,” said Major Wakeman. ” This moment in Ranger history is only possible because of the dedication and the sacrifice of so many people that have come before, along with the incredible strides made by this organization over the years. I will strive to do my very best to represent the men and women of this department every day.”

DPS officials said Wakeman joined DPS more than two decades ago in 1998. Between 1998 and 2013, she held three positions within the DPS department, including Texas Highway Patrol Trooper before her promotion to narcotics Sergeant, and joined the Texas Rangers in Conroe. In 2014, she was promoted to lieutenant and was stationed in Laredo, marking the first time in agency history that a woman was promoted to Ranger lieutenant. She transferred to Huntsville in 2015. In 2020, Wakeman was promoted to the rank of captain. She served at Texas Ranger Headquarters in Austin until this most recent promotion.

While at Ranger Headquarters, Wakeman oversaw the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Program.

According to DPS, SAKI is a program funded by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Justice Assistance to assist with furthering the collection of offender DNA and the investigation and prosecution of cold case sexually related homicides and sexual assault cases, including violent serial sex offenders.

“Wakeman is a graduate of the National Forensics Academy, the International Association of Chiefs of Police Women’s Leadership Institute, and the DPS Command College. She is a TCOLE Instructor and has taught DPS recruits and Texas Rangers in Case Management and Crime Scene Investigation,” said DPS officials. “Wakeman has also completed the FBI Leadership Trilogy and the LEMIT – Leadership Inventory for Female Executives course and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University.”