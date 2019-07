The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be working jointly with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) on a DWI task force in Potter and Randall Counties.

The task force is scheduled to commence on Friday at 5 p.m. and conclude on Sunday at 3 a.m.



DPS is reminding drivers of their duty to help keep our roadways safe.

Do not drink and drive.

If you are planning to consume alcohol, plan ahead and find an alternate means of travel, such as a safe ride service or a designated driver.