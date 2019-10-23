DPS: 118 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop near Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people from Amarillo are arrested after DPS said they found 118 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

It happened on October 10 on I-40 near Vega.

Troopers said they found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside the rear area of the vehicle.

The driver, Patrick Gallagher, 55, and passenger, Richard Nicholson, 37, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Oldham County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Bakersfield, California to Wichita Falls.