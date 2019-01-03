Dozens of Dead Birds Found at Intersection of 45th and Coulter Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Dozens of birds are found dead near at the corner of 45th and Coulter.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare said they have picked up birds at that location.

The City of Amarillo said the birds might have flown into power lines or cables near the electrical station at the intersection.

Xcel Energy Spokesperson Wes Reeves said they do not have any evidence of birds impacting their facilities at that intersection, and there have been no service interruptions related to animal contact in that area in recent weeks.