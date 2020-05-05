Downtown Women’s Center Annual Spring luncheon canceled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center Annual Spring luncheon for 2020 has been canceled.

For over 10 years, The Downtown Women’s Center has used the spring luncheon as their only fundraiser of the year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Downtown Women’s Center has had to think outside the box to raise funds that will continue to help our women in recovery and their children.

Each year DWC celebrates all women currently in our program and those who have graduated, by having a luncheon and invited hundreds of people in the community to celebrate the recovery successes of the many women who have been touched by Downtown Women’s Center.

Please join the DWC’s Facebook page and help the organization congratulate the women who are clean and sober TODAY!

