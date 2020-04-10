Double D Roofing supports essential workers with yellow yard signs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Double D Roofing salesman Skyler Davis had been looking for a way for he and the roofing company could give back during the shelter in place.

Last week, that idea to step up and help came to Davis thanks to Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

“We heard Mayor Nelson say she’d like to see everybody put something yellow in their front yards to show support,” Davis said. “I thought, ‘what can we do,’ so we came up with yard signs and we’re giving them away. That way people can show support for ‘All in’ Amarillo.”

Davis had 100 yellow signs made up that say “showing support for our essential front line workers”.

Davis is taking these signs around town to anyone who wants them, and sticking them in their yards.

Davis also said they are taking donations of any kind to help essential medical workers.

“We are taking donations for the essential workers, mainly in the healthcare profession,” Davis said. “We want to be able to give back to them. We’re not setting a number. It could be $5, $10 or $100, whatever you want to do. We’re accepting anything right now.”

As an incentive, Double D Roofing will give a free roof inspection while they place the yellow sign in your yard.

For those wanting a yard sign, contact Double D Roofing at 806-355-3355 or contact them on their Facebook page.

