Donald Trump's Houston rally with Ted Cruz moved to bigger venue

by: By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Trump is traveling to rally in Montana, Arizona and Nevada. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

President Donald Trump’s rally Monday in Houston with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been moved to a bigger venue.

Originally set to take place at the NRG Arena, the event will now be held at the Toyota Center, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon, describing the demand for tickets as “HUGE and unprecedented.” The Toyota Center can hold about twice as many people as NRG Arena — roughly 10,000 versus 19,000.

Trump set expectations high set two months ago, when he announced he would come to Texas in October to hold a rally with Cruz at the “biggest stadium we can find.” Neither NRG Arena nor the Toyota Center are among the state’s largest venues.

The rally is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., and is set to also feature remarks from Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Cruz is being challenged by U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/10/18/donald-trumps-houston-rally-ted-cruz-moved-bigger-venue/.

