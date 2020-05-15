Don Harrington Discovery Center updates status on Summer Camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Don Harrington Discovery Center has released the following update on 2020 Summer Camps.

They say that camps will go on as scheduled but will limit class size for the first two weeks.

If you are already signed up you are good, if you have not signed up and are interested in sending your child, register soon get a spot.

The 4/5 age group morning camp June 1-5 is full and the 1st grade camp that week has one open spot.

The Discovery Center is still awaiting camp direction from Governor Abbott and if the situation changes, they will notify all camp registrants with possible options (refund is an option).

The Discovery Center will also be sending out safety requirements for camp attendance to all campers prior to the first day.

Camp details and registration link here: https://discoverycenteramarillo.org/home/camps/

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: