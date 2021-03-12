Don Harrington Discovery Center Planning Live Events During Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center is gearing up for Spring Break.

They’ll have events happening each day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY
We’re kicking off Spring Break week with Pie on Pi Day! It’s Einstein’s birthday, and we are counting down to Pi Day on 3.14 at 1:59 pm (Pi = 3.1415926) with fun activities, demonstrations and of course…pie! Join us as we countdown Pi with special demonstrations on the half-hour from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm. Free slices of pie will be served starting at 1:59pm until supplies last. Math never tasted so good!

MONDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Using simple materials, build your own animal shelter! Will you house a mouse, shelter a skunk, or home a gnome? Protect any animal you choose with this creative activity.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Don’t be afraid of getting sprayed! Come meet a skunk with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

TUESDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Can you create your own worm? Let us show you how with SCIENCE!
12:00pm – 3:00pm: Save a life with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center blood drive in the parking lot.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Ever wonder what it takes to be a Game Warden? Come learn valuable tips with Potter County’s Game Warden, Michael Lewis.

WEDNESDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Disguise yourself by designing your own animal mask.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Discover the helpful nature of opossums and visit with one of these creatures of the night from Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

THURSDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Oobleck! Come experiment with a DHDC favorite – can you tell an animal by its tracks?
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Get up close with sneaky, slithery reptiles and get all your questions answered with the Hanbury’s.

FRIDAY
10:00am – 12:00pm: Create your own critter buddy! Using common supplies, discover your own creativity.
1:00pm – 3:00pm: Have you met a wolf? This is your chance to see one of these special animals in person, safely!
1:00pm – 4:00pm: Do you love animals? Would you like to take home a furry friend? Come check out SPCA Dog Adoptions and give an animal a home.

