Don Harrington Discovery Center hosts annual Monster Bash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) is hosting their annual ‘Monster Bash’ for Halloween.

The DHDC is inviting families to come dressed up for the occasion and enjoy spooky activities. There will be treat stations, games, and more.

The ‘Monster Bash’ admission will be sold in 1-hour time slots (4:00, 5:00, and 6:00 p.m.). Capacity at each time is limited, so people are encouraged to buy early to secure their spot. The ‘Monster Bash’ admission is $5 per child and $2 per adult.

Online admission is recommended and will close the event day at 2:00 p.m., admission is available at the door if a time slot does not sell out.

Another fun activity will be the ‘Creature Feature Worm Goo’, guests can choose the color of their worm, watch the science happen, and take their very own instant worms home with them.

There will be safety protocols in place, you can see those below:

· Masks required health screening upon entry.

· We are only allowing groups of immediate family members only at this time.

· Credit cards are preferred.

· No outside food or drinks.

· Please keep a 6ft distance between your family and others while visiting.

· Hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum.

