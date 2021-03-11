Don Harrington Discovery Center announces Spring Break calendar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If your children need something to do over the spring break holiday, the Don Harrington Discovery Center may have a solution for you. DHDC’s annual Spring Break Spectacular will start on Sunday, March 14 and continue through Friday, March 19, DHDC officials announced.

The activities will go from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. According to DHDC, the week will feature science, experiments, demos, crafts, and other activities for all ages. There will also be live animal presentations.

DHDC officials stated that visitors are encouraged to continue wearing face-coverings and social distance.

Daily admission to the DHDC is $14 for adults, $9 for children (ages 2-11) students and military, and free for children two and under. Admission is free for Discovery Center members. According to DHDC, admission is good for the day.

For more information about Spring Break Spectacular at the Don Harrington Discovery Center, visit www.dhdc.org or call Shanna Collins, Marketing Coordinator at (806) 355-9547 ext 120 or email Shanna@dhdc.org.