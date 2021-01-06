Dominating Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Palo Duro Dons start to their 20-21 basketball season has been one to marvel. District play has not yet begun for the Dons, but they are already wielding a 12-0 record.

Palo Duro head coach, Jeff Evans, evidently has his team on the right track so far. Being undefeated heading into district play is where every team hopes to be.

Coach Evans attributes a lot of his teams success to the young men he coaches. Evans says a major strength to his team, is that he has multiple guys that can shoot well, and that it is a testament to their work ethic. One of those guys that can shoot rather well is their senior leader, Jelani Mohamed.

The senior leader stands 6’3″ and weighs in at 180 lbs. He is already “110% committed” at least according to his twitter, to the University of Fort Lewis in Durango, Colorado. However, Mohamed is still very much committed to his team and coaches.

Mohamed said that come the end of the season , he just wants to be able to say that his team has no regrets and that they got to put in everything that they wanted.

Palo Duro will tip off District play on Friday, Jan. 8 at home against the 13-1 Randall Raiders.