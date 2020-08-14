Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter movement

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music superstar Dolly Parton has kept her beliefs on politics largely to herself for many years, but in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, she said she supports the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that are occurring across the country.

“Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” the 74-year-old told Billboard in a cover story on the August 15, 2020 issue.

Parton has taken a similar stance against racism in recent years with the re-branding of her dinner theatre attractions ‘Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede’ to remove the word ‘Dixie.’

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton said to Billboard, “…As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Parton told Billboard that the maintains her life and her business without judgment and that everyone has ‘a right to be exactly who we are.’

“All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge on another. God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves,” said Parton.

