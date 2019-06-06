Dolly Parton reveals her makeup habit

Country music legend Dolly Parton is known for always being dolled up.

Turns out the country star sleeps with her makeup on – a beauty no-no!

In an interview with the New York Times, the 73-year-old admitted that she cleans her face in the morning instead of at night.

But she says she has a good reason.

Parton told the times she wants to make sure she stays camera-ready in case of an overnight emergency like a fire or a tour bus breaking down.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends both men and women wash their face once in the morning, once at night and after heavy sweating.

