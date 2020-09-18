Dolly Parton, Bette Midler and Jason CoZmo in Utah

(ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, UT) Utah Success Stories profiles companies and people that make a difference. I also do in-depth, online interviews with people from all walks of life, called “Jessop’s Journal” www.abc4.com/journal. Here’s the abbreviated version of Doug’s interview with Jason CoZmo.

Doug: Ladies and Gentleman, the DIVA himself… Mr. Jason Cozmo.

Jason: I’m a celebrity female impersonator. Dolly Parton is my 9 to 5. I play about 16 different famous women celebrities. But Dolly Parton’s my number one. She’s what pays the bills. Our Viva La Divas show is all celebrity impersonations and I close every show as Dolly but in act 1 I’ll open the show is Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli, or Julie Andrews, Marilyn Monroe and then I’ll close that.

Doug: So what are costume changes like that.

Jason: They’re insane. They’re fast.

Doug: So how do you do it? I mean totally seriously. I mean I’m guessing do you shave or yeah like that?

Jason: Oh I’ll get shaved, the eyebrows get glued down, the cleavage gets put on and this gets sucked in and the hips get put on. And the fingernails. Everything gets shaved and taped.

Got cast in a film called Dumplin on Netflix. I was handpicked by the screenwriter.

There’s a scene where they have all these Dolly drag queens and she says we need one that’s a real true-like Dolly impersonator. and they flew me out to Atlanta to film and it was it was they. It was absolutely fabulous.

Doug: So this movie dumpling what was it about?

Jason: It’s about a girl who has is like the underdog and she is in beauty pageants. Her mother is played by Jennifer Aniston. I want to give too much away. It’s a family film. It’s for everybody and its Dolly Parton music from start to finish.

Jason: Netflix. Yes right now. Yeah.

Doug: Okay. So watch those guys just saying… okay. With another Utah success story. I’m Doug Jessop ABC 4 News.

