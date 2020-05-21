Doing our part to help fill the blood gap

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday, we partnered up with Coffee Memorial Blood Center to help fill the gap during this pandemic.

We were able to sign up 211 people and drew 188 units of blood.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center Executive Director Suzanne Talley said the center needs to draw 125 units a day to meet the needs of the area.

The blood drive not only helped fill the supply but also gave away two scholarships to a couple of upcoming college freshmen.

