Doing housework can lower your risk of an early death

A new study says people who do moderate activities around the home such as cooking and cleaning could live longer because they're sitting less.

(FOX NEWS) – According to a new study from the Norwegian school of Sport Sciences, doing chores around the house can prevent an early death.

Researchers examining eight previous studies where close to 40,000 adults were monitored for roughly six years.

The study found those who did light to moderate physical activities throughout the day lowered their risks of dying.

Those activities included cooking, washing dishes, vacuuming, and going on walks.

Analysts say up to 24-minutes of moderate activity may be all you need to help maintain your health.

The study also shows sitting for over nine hours can increase a person’s risk of dying prematurely.