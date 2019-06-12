Dogs and Dental Health

Dog owners consider their four-legged friends a part of the family, and like any family member, a dog’s health is important. For pets, one of the most common signs that something is wrong is a dental problem. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), a pet’s teeth and gums should be checked at least once a year by a veterinarian. Good dental hygiene is just as important for pets as it is for humans, yet this is often overlooked.

Dr. Evan Antin explains why dental health is an important part of a dog’s overall health routine and offers a few tips on the best ways to keep your dog’s teeth healthy at home.

