Dogie Days Returns for 2021 Celebration

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Dogie Days is an annual tradition dating back to 1946 and goes to help out the community.

The pandemic in 2020 meant this event had to be canceled, but now it’s back and the town is ready to celebrate.

Details are below or click here for more information.

What: Dogie Days is an annual town celebration and tradition that includes a carnival, food booths, parade, and town barbecue. The climax is the raffling of a new vehicle on the midway Saturday night. This will be the 75th Dogie Days in 2021. The name Dogie comes from a motherless calf, pronounced “Dough-gie,” as in the cowboy phrase “get along little Dogie.” The only year that we did not hold our annual event was in 2020 because of Covid-19.



Why: Dogie Days first began in 1946 to help meet commitments made to the Llano Estacado Boy Scout Council to aid the Don Harrington Ranch home for Scouting in Amarillo. It evolved from an event called the Dumas Annual Old Settler’s Reunion and Rodeo. Today, the Dumas Noon Lions Club donates the proceeds to local charities and buys eyeglasses for needy people. Proceeds also go to certain Lions causes such as the Leader Dogs for the Blind and the Texas Lions Camp for handicapped kids to name a few. In 2018, the Dumas Noon Lions netted over $117,000 dollars in proceeds for charity. They also fed approximately 6,000 people at the town barbecue, roughly half the population of Dumas.



Who: Dogie Days is sponsored solely by the Dumas Noon Lions Club. Members man the food and game booths while the carnival rides are operated by an independent carnival operator. No outside organizations are allowed to run booths.



When: Dogie Days normally occurs the 2nd Wednesday through Saturday of June. The midway and booths open at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday through Friday. All nights begin with a $25 wrist band for the rides. The midway and booths open at 12:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon (after the parade) and closes down at 11:00 P.M that evening.



Where: Dogie Days is held in Dumas, Moore County, TX.

Population 14,785.

The carnival midway, booths, and barbecue are in McDade Park, which is on the very south side of town, north of the football stadium.



Other: There is no admission charge. BBQ tickets are $11.00 until day of BBQ, then go up to $12.00 the day of BBQ. Chances on the vehicle are $5.