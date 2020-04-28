DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 74th Annual Dogie Days has been cancelled.
Dumas Noon Lions Club President Phil Guerra made that announcement today on their Facebook page.
Guerra said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place on gatherings, organizers feel it is in the best interest to cancel.
Event organizers did not say if the event would be rescheduled for a later date.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%
- Watch Live: White House rolls out COVID-19 ‘testing blueprint,’ but is it enough?
- Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic
- Border agents adding more coastal patrols to fight COVID-19
- Dogie Days in Dumas cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns