Dogie Days in Dumas cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 74th Annual Dogie Days has been cancelled.

Dumas Noon Lions Club President Phil Guerra made that announcement today on their Facebook page.

Guerra said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place on gatherings, organizers feel it is in the best interest to cancel.

Event organizers did not say if the event would be rescheduled for a later date.

