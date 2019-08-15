“Dog-fishing” is the latest horrible dating trend

A new trend for online dating involves people using dogs which aren't their's to take cute pics with in order to post them on their profiles.

(FOX NEWS) – A new dating trend called “dog-fishing” is taking the internet by storm.

According to the “Washington Post,” “dog-fishing” is similar to “catfishing.”

But, instead of lying to unsuspecting people about your appearance, “dog-fishing” tricks people into thinking you actually own a pup.

The act is gaining momentum as more people are taking pictures with dogs they don’t own and posting them to their dating profiles.

Love experts talking to the “Washington Post” say the reason behind this trend is because people with dogs are seen as nurturing.

Adding, it’s a quality many singles on dating apps think is attractive.