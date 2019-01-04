Dog Burned After Fireworks Strapped To Back in Houston

On New Year’s Eve- the life of this 2-year-old dog changed- for the worse- then better- for days she had been wandering Keith Harrow Boulevard- Monday night she was in this parking lot, near a club where Lori Bergeron and her husband intended to celebrate the new year

Lori Bergeron says, “Word got out that there was a dog that’d been found in the back and appeared to have fireworks strapped to her.”

They took the injured pup home- cared for her- took these pictures of the deep burns to her back- then along with their neighbor, took her to an emergency clinic wondering all the time- who would do this to an animal

Devon Clay says, “The fact they could do that and then move on without a care in the world- makes you wonder what their heart is like.”

3 days later at Jersey Village Animal Hospital, her wounds are healing, her coat shaved where the duct tape that bound the fireworks had melted to her body

Jersey Village Animal Hospital Dr. Emily Stenseng says, “Charred, burnt hair, and things like that. Just unimaginable.”

She now has a name, Meg Rayburn, and she’s in the care of Dachshund Rescue Of Houston

Dachshund Rescue Of Houston Toni Rumley says, “She had no chip, no tags, nothing so at that point, we were able to bring her into our rescue.”

Meg has a foster home now- the family that adopts her will be carefully screened- and a little dog- has a future- because she ran into someone with a heart

“She’s gonna go to a family who loves her and is gonna love her the way she deserves.”